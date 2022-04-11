Dispatch rider arraigned over alleged N800,000 theft

A 30-year-old dispatch rider, Moses Afolabi, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with stealing N800,000 from his employer.

The defendant, who resides in Surulere area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 6.00 p.m., on Oct. 8, 2021, at Surulere area of Lagos.

She explained that the defendant, who was employed as a dispatch rider in a food supplement company for a week, stole supplements worth N800,000 given to him to deliver to the company’s wholesalers.

Olaluwoye stated that the defendant also allegedly conspired with another dispatch rider in the company to steal a motorcycle belonging to the company.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) prescribes a seven-year jail term upon conviction for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Linda Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She further held that the sureties must also show proof of employment, sources of income and must have their addresses and offices verified by the court.

Balogun adjourned the case until May 5 for mention. (NAN)

