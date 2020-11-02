Dispatch rider, 34, docked over alleged theft  

A 34-year-old dispatch rider, Rotanna Ofoma, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of his employer’s N116, 000.

Ofoma, a resident of No. 69 Giwa St., Aboru in Iyana-Ipaja, is facing a theft charge.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumo, said that the defendant stole N116, 000 from the complainant, one Mrs IleriOluwa Adegunloye.

Adejumo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 9 at 10.00a.m at No. 331B Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos.