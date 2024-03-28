Discrimination: FAAN shuts down KFC outlet at MMIA

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday shut down a KFC facility in the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) over alleged discriminatory treatment of a passenger.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Orah said that the shut down would be effective March 28 in line with the Lagos State law on people with Special Needs, Part C,Section 55 of the General Provisions on Discrimination.

She stated that the law stipulated thus: “A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disabilityof that person.”

Orah said that the shut down was as a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the MMIA, Lagos

According to the statement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, intervened.

It stated that Kuku had swiftly deployed a management team comprising Orah, the Regional Manager South-West, Mr Sunday Ayodele, Ag. General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo, and the Internstional Terminal Manager, Mr Kerri, to investigate the allegation no.

Orah said that it was based on the findings of the team that FAAN had shut down the facility where the incident occurred.

She said that the Authority had instructed the KFC Management to tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM.

Also, a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

“FAAN uses this medium to express our unreserved apology to the affected PRM and assures all airport users that we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon.” (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian