DisCos spreads installment payment for pre-paid meters in S/East

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), says it has spread installment payment for smart pre-paid meters for 24 months for its standalone pre-paid meter customers in the South-East.

The Head, EEDC Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday titled: “Facts Behind the Discontinuation of Standalone (Unistar) Meters in our Network’’.

Ezeh noted that the customers affected also do not need to make any initial payment for the migration to the smart pre-paid meter.

“To address the immediate financial burden on the affected customers, EEDC has undertaken to install new meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme without the requirement for upfront full payment, while the installment repayment will be spread over up to 24 months’’.

MAP is the metering program designed and approved by the Federal Government and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ezeh noted that to further address the issues arising from this migration exercise, EEDC had taken the following steps in implementing this decision.

Such steps include: “Creation of a dedicated helpline (0815 082 5367) to handle all concerns and enquiries associated with this exercise for efficient operations.

“Constituting several teams for each Service Center to ensure timely migration of affected customers to the new smart pre-paid meters.

“Only the customers on the obsolete standalone meters are affected by this exercise, and they are less than 40,000 in number.

“For customers that still have unused credit in their meter accounts, these credits will be transferred to their new meter accounts once our team of installers arrive their locations for this exercise.

“For those who have run out of credit, they are encouraged to call the helpline immediately and new meters will be promptly installed for them,’’ he said.

He who explained further that the company could no longer provide technological support for the standalone pre-paid meters however advised customers on it to migrate to MAP Smart pre-paid meters.

The EEDC spokesman assured its customers of continued commitment towards delivering improved services. (NAN)