DisCos received 177,807 complaints in Q4 2019 —- NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Monday said that 177,807 complaints from electricity consumers were received by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NERC made this known in its Fourth Quarter 2019 Report which was obtained from its website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The commission said that the 177,807 complaints were 2.88 per cent more than the 160,842 complaints received during the third quarter.

“The report shows that Ibadan and Enugu DisCos had the lowest customers’ complaints resolution rates based on the proportion of complaints not addressed in the fourth quarter.

“A review of customers’ complaints statistics indicates that estimated billing, metering and service interruption remained the most significant areas of concerns for customers.

“This accounted for 64.52 per cent of the total complaints in the fourth quarter of 2019,’’ it said.

NERC said to ensure improved customer service delivery, the commission had continued to monitor and audit customers’ complaints handling and resolution process by DisCos.

According to the commission, it is continuously monitoring the operation and efficacy of its forum offices which have been set up to redress customers’ complaints not adequately resolved to their satisfaction by the responsible DisCos. (NAN)

