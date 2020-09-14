DISCO moves to end prepaid metre complaints in Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), says it has adopted proactive measures to end prepaid meter complaints in its franchise.

KEDCO’s franchise include Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications of the company, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Kano.

Ibrahim disclosed that the company adopted effective modalities to enhance its operational efficiency to deal with rampant prepaid meter complaints.