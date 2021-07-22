Discharged unmarried pregnant police woman to know fate Oct. 6

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti has fixed Oct. 6 for judgment in a suit filed by  Ekiti Government, challenging  compulsory discharge an unmarried pregnant policewoman from force.

suit was filed by  Attorney-General the state, Wale Fapohunda.

The suit, seeks the striking out section 127 the Police Act and Regulations which the state government argues is discriminatory and violates constitutional .”  Babs Kuewumi fixed the on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti after parties adopted their written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) reports the Ekiti Attorney General has filed a suit with suit number: AD/CS/8/2021 seeking an order of the court to declare the action of Inspector-General of the Police,(IG) against Omolola Olajide, illegal.NAN also reports  Olajidewas discharged on Jan. 20 through the signal”CJ/4161/EKS/SHQ Vol. 30/22 on the grounds she was pregnant without being married.The Police Counsel, CSP Femi Falade, while adopting his addresses, argued that the Attorney-General of the Federation was the proper person to be sued.Falade argued that the Attorney-General of Ekiti lacked the “locus standi”, to institute the suit.

He also argued the discharged constable had filed a similar  suit at the National Industrial Court.

The respondent’s counsel also added no pre-action notice was served on the Police Service Commission, which he said was mandatory.However, the Ekiti Attorney-General prayed the court to discountenance the submissions of the counsel to the police and uphold his prayers.(NAN)

No tags for this post.