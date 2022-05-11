Disasters: NEMA seeks communities cooperation

By Ramatu Garba

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) , Kano Territorial Office, has called for collaboration amongst stakeholders and communities to complement government efforts in reducing the impact of disasters.

This is contained in a statement issued by NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, Dr Nura Abdullahi, in Kano on Tuesday to commemorate the “World Red Cross Day”.

Abdullahi made the call in an effort to improve risk management in Kano and Jigawa States as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) which released its Seasonal Rainfall Prediction for 2022 predicted high possibility of rainfall.

The coordinator explained that the agency has established Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMC) across the 44 local government areas in the two states towards reaching vulnerable communities for sensitisation.

“NEMA has just concluded an exercise tagged Operation “Safe Easter/Eid Fitr” aimed at sensitising motorists in collaboration with FRSC and other relevant stakeholders.

He called on communities in Kano and Jigawa States to enhance preparedness against climate risk and associated hazards.

He pointed out that dumping of refuse in drainages could lead to blockage of water channels that would in turn cause over flowing, leading to collapse of buildings and loss of means of livelihoods.

Abdullahi called on all stakeholders involved to increase the level of awareness for effective disaster preparedness, mitigation and response. (NAN)

