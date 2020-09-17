Disasters: NEMA DG solicits more collaboration in Kaduna

Share the news













AVM. Muhammadu Mohammed, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has acknowledged the support of stakeholders in tackling emergencies in KadunaState, but requested for more synergy to tackle emerging challenges.

Mohammed made this known while addressing stakeholders during a flood advocacy visit to Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Represented by Abdulahi Usur, Assistant Director, Research and Forecasting of the agency, said the meeting was necessary to asertain the level of preparedness of the state to disaster management.

“We are following up on the letter sent to state governments earlier in the year to ascertain the level of preparedness of the state and its collaboration with stakeholders.”

He said there was need for government to evolve strategies to minimise losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparation and proper response.

Also, Abubakar Usman, Executive Secretary, SEMA, described the stakeholders meeting as timely while expressing optimism that with such meetings, positive impact on emergency interventions would be archived in the state.

In his remark, Abani Garki, NEMA North West Coordinator, welcomed the new Executive Secrerary of SEMA on board, while assuring him of NEMA’s continious support.

He said that the agency had made preparations ahead of the flooding this year, which included sensitization of all stakeholders.

Sunday Awulu, State Secretary Nigerian Red Cross Kaduna, assured the DG that stakholders would not work in isolation, but as a team to tackle disasters.

“Meetings like this bring stakeholders together, help them to know each other better to further collaborate,” he said.

Present at the meeting were officials of Federal Fire Service, Red Cross, Civil Defence Corps, Police, Army, NOA, NIWA, FRSC, Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agriculture and CSOs.(NAN)

Related