Disaster Response: NEMA, FCT Fire Service to strengthen collaboration

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Abuja Operations Office, says it will strengthen collaboration with the FCT Fire Service in regards to disaster response in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, Abuja Operations Office, NEMA, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja, when he paid a courtesy visit to the FCT Fire Service.

Uwazuruonye, who noted that the visit was aimed at consolidating on its existing partnership and to draw up actions for emergency response in cases of flood, fire incidences and collapsed structures.

“We are here as we know that Fire Service is the lead organisation when it comes to fire, flood and collapsed structures and we are in the critical period of disasters as these.

“Therefore we expect our lead organisation to heighten her preparedness to these incidences to mitigate the negative impact on damages to properties, lives and livelihoods,” he said.

He added that the agency on its part would be organising periodic meetings and trainings among emergency stakeholders to master the use of emergency equipment.

He added that the agency would also partner the service to give disaster risk reduction and prevention campaign to enable Nigerians take necessary steps to prevent man-made disasters in the country.

Responding, the Acting Director, FCT Fire Service, Sani Saidu appreciated the agency for the visit and assured of its readiness to partner and work towards responding effectively to disasters in the FCT.

Saidu, who expressed displeasure over the use of sub-standard materials in the construction of buildings by some contractors, stressed the need for them to desist from such.

“We all know that buildings like that will not be strong and it will end up collapsing, sometimes, while workers are still working on it.

“These type of incidences are man-made and are not natural, which can be prevented,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit ended with an inspection of disaster response equipment by the both agencies. (NAN)

