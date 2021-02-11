Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has restated his commitment to building the capacity of his staff for effective disaster management and response in the country. This was contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Mr Manzo Ezekiel to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Muhammed spoke at a two-day field operation and humanitarian workshop organised by NEMA in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Keffi, Nasarawa State. The director-general said he was determined to equip the staff with necessary skills and knowledge required to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Mohammed, who was represented by an Assistant Chief Training Officer of the agency, Kenoma Ojuediere, added that the workshop was a follow-up to a certification and recertification training earlier conducted on basic first aid skills. “The management will continue to explore opportunities for more relevant training to build their capacities.

“The objectives of the workshop were deliberately designed with modules aimed at improving the staff disaster communication skills and building teamwork with personnel of other organisations while responding to emergency situations.

“Other areas covered in the training programme include principles, standards, value and approaches of humanitarian response; understanding of international humanitarian systems as well as humanitarian civil-military coordination and access,” he said.

The director-general added that the workshop would also be organised in Lagos, Gombe, Kano and Port Harcourt, for staff of the agency.(NAN)