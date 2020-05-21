Disaster management: NEMA boss vows to reposition agency

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The New Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Muhammed has assured of his commitment to reposition the agency to meet its statutory mandate.

The retired Airforce officer was on May 2nd, 2020 appointed as the Director General of NEMA by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his Inaugural meeting with top management staff of the agency on Thursday in Abuja, AVM Muhammed acknowledged that disasters are unavoidable, but insisted that the effective response to mitigate its effect is what is required of the agency from Nigerians.

He added that for NEMA to effectively deliver on its mandate, priority must be given to capacity building of its personnel.

While assuring that the welfare concerns of staffs would be addressed, the NEMA boss promised to deepen ties with relevant stakeholders in efforts to better the outcomes for humanity in disaster management.

“Despite steps and actions taken by people or states, little can be done to avert occurrences of these disasters. What is important therefore, is to effectively respond and mitigate the effect of disasters once they occur.

“In practical terms disaster management will seek to mobilize resources of all relevant bodies and organizations, national or international towards preparedness, prevention, mitigation, emergency response and recovery.

“I am aware that for us as an agency to achieve this, we will also require a lot of support, motivation and guidance. It is on this note that we will do as much as possible to equip our staff with requisite knowledge through trainings to ensure they give the best whenever called upon.

“I am aware that there are challenges within the agency that has caused several uproars and unstoppable reactions. Therefore, while we will continually do our best to address the welfare challenge of all cadre of staff as human asset of any organization is the fulcrum of its success, it is expected that staff at all levels would give their full cooperation and equally lend ideas on how best to resolve issues whenever they arise,” he said.

