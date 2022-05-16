Disagreement over child’s age stalls judgment in custody suit

Argument between a divorced couple, over the real age of their son, on Monday stalled judgment in a custody suit in a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, ordered the divorced couple to provide evidence of the child’s real age before judgment.

He adjourned the case until June 8.

The petitioner, Halima Usman in March 2022, dragged her husband Yusuf Bako, to the Court, seeking termination of their marriage.

She said that their last son, was 15 and not due to leave her custody until he is 18.

She prayed the Court to order the father to take full responsibilities of their son while in her custody.

The defendant, Bako, a septuagenarian, argued that their son was 18.

He prayed the court to grant him custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the defendant, Bako, was arrested by the police on order of the Court for severally refusing to honour its summon.(NAN)

