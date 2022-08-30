Disability summit: Commission restates commitment to PWDs

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Mr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has restated the commitment of the commission to carry along Persons with Disability (PWDs) in its activities.

Lalu, who made the commitment at a news in conference on Monday in Abuja, said, “NCPWD is making lasting commitments to people with disabilities in line with the theme of the Global Disability Summit (GDS) 2022.“In 2018, the Government of Nigeria committed to seven key issues on disability at the GDS in London, hosted by the Government of United Kingdom, Kenya, and the International Disability Alliance.“One of such key commitments that has been achieved is the signing into law, the Prohibition Against Discrimination of Persons with Disabilities known as the National Disability Act.“

This culminates to the establishment of the NCPWD, the admonition President Muhammadu Buhari to state governments to domesticate the law which has come to fruition in about seven states in the country.“Despite this progress, many of its commitments still need to be met and financed to ensure that the rights of PWDs, especially from marginalised groups are protected and enforced worldwide.”According to Lalu, the GDS offers a concrete mechanism for collecting new, ambitious, and widespread commitments which are critical to achieving real change for PWDs across the globe.

He said that the GDS 2022 was hosted by the governments of Norway, Ghana and the International Disability Alliance,organisations of persons with disabilities, led by the Joint National Association of PWDs with support from Sightsavers.“The NCPWD is committed to capacity strengthening of organisations of PWDs.“We are prepared to facilitate engagement with and in procedures review of emergency to ensure disaster preparedness and responses to include PWDs, provision of shelters, food sanitation and hygiene services. “Also, we are committed to inclusive education to promote and strengthen the inclusive education system in Nigeria through policy implementation and teacher’s capacity building.“It will include budget appropriation, effective monitoring, collection of disability data and provision of assistive device to enhance quality education for all learners with disability,”Lalu said.Meanwhile, the Country Director of SightSavers, Dr Sunday Ishiaku, represented by Razaq Olukoya, said that in 2018, the Federal Government made some commitments at the GDS.“The question is, what have we achieved since then and what plans do we have for the Summit in 2025,”he asked. (NAN)

