Disability Day: Minister inaugurates Nigeria People’s Disability Parliament.

As the world celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has inaugurated the Nigeria People’s Disability Parliament.

Farouq inaugurated the 12-man Parliament during the celebration to mark the International Day of Persons Living with Disability on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Promoting the Participation of Persons with Disabilities and their Leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda”.

“Part of the celebration is the inauguration of the Nigeria People’s Parliament for persons with disability.“That is what we are going to do now. This will enhance their visibility in the scheme of affairs in the country and a voice to air their thoughts.

“I believe this will be the beginning of good things to come to persons living with disabilities inNigeria,” she said.The members of the Parliament include Rasak Adekoya, Rebecca Kwayama, Umar Cayyanu, Janet Mohammed, Aver Akighir and Sunday Ajiya.Others are Peter Terver, Toryem Sedoo, Vivian Onyadufu, Ekeleme Ugochukwu, Mrs Amaka Peterside and Mrs Ifeoma Ohue.

While Adekoya is the Speaker of the Parliamemt, Peterside and Ohue are parents of intellectual disabled children.Ugochukwu, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, said he represents person with physical challenge in the parliament.

“My role in the parliament is to make sure that persons with disabilities are defended and to be a voice for them at the Federal level.“I believe that we will overcome all challenges,” Ugochukwu said.

The parliament had their first sitting where issues relating to inclusiveness and the need to be given a chance to contribute to national development were deliberated. (NAN)