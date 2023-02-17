Disability Community pledges block votes for APC, Tinubu/Shettima

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), says it is set to give block votes from the disability community to the All Progressive Congress’s (APC) candidate in the presidential election on Feb. 25.

The Executive Director of NCPWD, Mr James Lalu, made the pledge at a Town Hall Meeting with wives of APC presidential candidate on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Lalu, APC is the only political party that provides inclusivity in their leadership, right from top to bottom, adding that he is a living witness as he serves as a member of the party’s National Working Committee.

“APC and President Muhammadu Buhari have done a lot of positive and great things to the disability community by signing the Discrimination against PWD Prohibition Act 2018.

“He went ahead to establish the NCPWD. He provided political appointments for PWDs in the presidency and there are a lot of PWDs serving in the government of APC.

“Sen. Ahmed Tinubu has signified hope for the disability community. We will never forget the good things and opportunities he gave to PWDs in Lagos. Today, we have well educated PWDs in Lagos.

“The disability community block vote is going to APC and Asiwaju/Shettima on Feb.25, because, the only party we know is the APC,” Lalu said.

Speaking, the wife of the APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said Nigerians are resilience people, adding that what we need to heal ourselves is love.

According to her, what is currently happening in the country is a way that God is trying to teach us that money is not everything.

“Social Media is faceless and some people take to it to vent their anger on others, but this time, God is calling our nation back to love; and I think love will surely heal us.

“The disability community should never feel disadvantaged, because they are very special and we thank people that are speaking on your behalf. We will continue to work with you.

“Asiwaju is a giver and builder of people. We need to have hope on a daily basis, and everyone has to renew their hopes; that is what APC and Asiwaju are coming with for a better Nigeria.

“I promise you, if Asiwaju/Shettima are voted into office, other nations would come to Nigeria. Look at Eko Atlantic, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Free Trade Zone and many other beautiful projects in Lagos that Asiwaju initiated. He will do much more for Nigeria,” she said.

Similarly, the wife of the Vice Presidential candidate of APC, Hajia Nana Kassim Shettima, said APC deserves all the accolades for the establishment of NCPWD.

“And in most APC states, the Law on disability has been passed. However, if there is hope, there is life; so we should be focus and have hope, especially in the face of challenges. It shall be well with all of us”.

In the same vein, wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, urges the PWDs to work and “I’m sure that people in their community understand the importance of voting for APC.”

Also, Wife of Sen. Tanko Almakura, Hajiya Mairo, says her family is part of the disability community, stressing that Buhari made the pledge of establishing NCPWD in Lafia and it has come to pass.

“We want to assure you that our constituency, which is the disability community are 100 per cent with Asiwaju for President. We will do our best Insha Allah in coming days to ensure he emerges president and takes over from Buhari”.

Also, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Haija Sadiya Umar Farouq, appreciated the disability community at the Town Hall Meeting.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the disability community are with APC, because, for over 20 years, they have been clamouring for a commission that would take care of them.

“But when Buhari came to power, they were able to actualize that dream. So far so good, I am happy, and Lalu is doing very well. We have incorporated PWDs in our different programmes.

“However, we are doing our best to see that inclusion aspect of the law is respected. We are reaching to other MDAs to give at least 10 per cent slot of employment to PWDs,” Farouq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some officials of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and other relevant stakeholders attended the Town Hall Meeting, put together by NCPWD. (NAN)