Disability community lauds FCT’s inclusion efforts

By Philip Yatai

Some members of the disability community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lauded the FCT Administration’s bold step towards inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in all spheres of life.

The PwDs gave the commendation in Abuja on Thursday, at the close of a three-day workshop on right-based approaches to disability-inclusive development, governance and public policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was part of efforts toward the domestication and implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

It was organised in collaboration with the World Bank to develop the needed strategy toward establishment of FCT Disability Commission for the full implementation of the Act.

Dr Adebayo Adebukola, a World Bank Consultant on Disability Inclusion described the move as a “bold step” towards inclusion of PwDs in the scheme of things in the FCT.

Adebukola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the disability Act aimed to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion in all aspects of society.

He commended the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat for taking the initiative, stressing that the FCT Administration as an institution of government had the mandate of promoting disability inclusion across all sectors.

He particularly commended the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi for the efforts to promote disability inclusion in the territory.

“The mandate secretary of the women affairs secretariat has taken a bold step towards developing a disability policy framework for the FCT.

“This includes building the capacity of stakeholders and officials from relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA to ensure a multisectoral approach.

“The purpose for all of these is to implement the disability Act.

“The secretariat was also making efforts to develop structures and mechanisms needed to promote inter-agency collaboration in the implementation of the Act in the FCT,” he said.

The consultant stressed the need for the SDAs and relevant stakeholders to work together, stressing that disability issues were multisectoral and needed a multisectoral approach to tackle them.

On her part, Ms Suzan Onwoma, Vice Chairperson, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPwD), FCT Chapter, described the development as a “step in the right direction”.

“For persons with disabilities in FCT, it is freedom; it is access; and it is simply saying that persons with disability in FCT matters.

“This also shows that the FCT Administration recognises the presence, the contributions and the values that PwDs can bring to the discussion table.

“So, for us, it is a welcome development because for far too long, issues of disability are treated as charity, but this is saying that our rights are here.

“We really commended the FCT women affairs secretariat for taking a step towards institutionalising our rights by ensuring that the provisions of the disability Act are implemented.

“This in the long run will ensure that every PwD in the FCT lives a life of dignity,” she said.

Onwoma also commended Benjamins-Laniyi for sensitising both community leaders, duty bearers, wives of traditional leaders, wives of area council chairmen and other relevant stakeholders.

This, she said, was a crucial step towards ensuring that the disability Act is fully implemented in FCT.

Similarly, Mr Clive Otaigbe, a visually impaired member of the association said: “We have been waiting for a very long time for the implementation of the disability Act in FCT.

“I am super excited that our voice would be heard with this development, and I strongly believe that a lot of advocacies will be carried out for our issues to be brought to the front burner in the society.”

Ms Beatrice Aaala, pioneer Disability Desk Officer in FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, pointed out that “disability rights are human rights” and lauded Benjamins-Laniyi for the strong advocacy for disability inclusion in FCTA.

Aaala explained that the disability desk was established by the mandate secretary to take care of women and children with disabilities in the FCT.

“With this development, no PwD will be excluded from any social intervention in the FCT and our inclusion in governance and decision-making is assured.

“As a woman with a disability, I must say that this intervention is timely and laudable.

“Implementing the disability Act will address all negative attitudes towards PwDs and forms of social, cultural, and education barriers and discriminations that hinders the full participation of PwDs in the scheme of things,” she said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)