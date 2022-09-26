Disability commission seeks partnership with NCC on inclusive communication for PWDs

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has called for partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission to enhance digital interventions on seamless communications for Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

The Executive Secretary of NCPWD, Mr James Lalu made the call when he visited the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity Unit of NCPWD, Mr John-Michaels Mbanefo on Monday in Abuja.

Lalu restated the urgent need to incorporate the communication needs of PWDs across the country.

The NCPWD boss stressed that PWDs had an array of experts in ICT, who could come on board to showcase their abilities in technology to make impacts like their other counterparts in the industry.

Lalu suggested that the use of Video- Relay Service (VRS) would be of a tremendous benefit to persons with hearing issues if introduced.

He said this service, though required a considerable portion of data for it to be quite effective, would also help solve the challenges of third party interference on privacy rights of the deaf persons.

“Sometimes, the call centre or customer care tries to reach a deaf, but he can only see the call without being able to respond to the conversation from the caller.”

Lalu enjoined NCC to assist in spreading the advocacy around stakeholders in the communication sector and even at the global stage.

He underpinned the importance of having dedicated and standardised smart lines strictly to handle issues of disabilities and short codes for voice messaging.

Lalu further commended the NCC for donating 84 Assistive Devices to some schools nationwide.

Responding, Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Human Capital and Administration of NCC, Mr Usman Bala expressed his pleasure at the visit.

He assured the delegation of taking the right steps in accommodating PWDs in the communication sector.

He, however, announced that NCC had recorded a total of 200 million subscribers on the telecom lines with over 150 million internet users in Nigeria.

“May I also authoritatively inform you that the ICT sector has recently contributed 18.4 per cent to the GDP in Nigeria.”

Danbatta also hinted that NCC was already in compliance with the 5 per cent employment quota for PWDs in all MDAs as stipulated in the 2018 Act.

“Some of our staffs are PWDs and we do not discriminate against any of them,” he reiterated.

“There are 24 emergency centres already established to respond timely to requests from Nigerians across the states.

“We are equally waiting for another round of vacancy declaration in the organisation so that we can give more opportunities to PWDs,” Danbatta said. (NAN)

