Diri’s tourism aide advocates preservation of forest resources

By Nathan Nwakamma

Dr Piriye Kiyaramo, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa Governor on Tourism has called for an end to the consumption and production patterns that jeopardise forests.

Kiyaramo made the call on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Yenagoa, in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Forests.

He said that more than 2,000 indigenous cultures and communities depend on the forest for their livelihood, medicine, fuel, food and shelter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s edition is “Forests and Health.”

Kiyaramo, a tourism expert, recalled that the UN General Assembly had in 2012 proclaimed March 21 every year as the International Day of Forests, to celebrate and raise awareness on the importance of forest.

He said that animals and human life, including plants, built and cultural resources have intrinsic worth when it comes to tourism management.

“Natural environment is a source of attraction to a lot of people with the development of many metropolitan cities in the world.

“Forest play crucial role in poverty alleviation as well as in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

The SSA said that forest had become endangered by fires, pests, droughts, and deforestation despite its priceless ecological, economic, social and health benefits.

“Forests give so much to our health, purify the water, clean the air, capture carbon to fight climate change, provide food and life-saving medicines, and improve our well-being.

“It is up to us to safeguard these precious natural resources.”

Kiyaramo appealed to community leaders to redouble their commitments to healthy forest practices for healthier livelihoods.

He said that the UNGA’s proclamation encouraged people to undertake local efforts in organising activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.

“Though the commitments to halt deforestation have been loud and clear, yet each year people still degrade and destroy some 10 million hectares of forest.

“It’s time we see tangible and credible action on the ground through public private partnership and collaboration among all key stakeholders,” Kiyaramo said (NAN)