Diri, Wike predict victory for PDP in 2023

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa and his Rivers counterpart, Gov. Nyesom Wike, have predicted victory for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.



Both governors spoke on Monday when Wike visited Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa.



According to Diri, only PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic downturn.



He said the party had been repositioned to be able to clinch the presidency in the 2023.



He further said that PDP had the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction.



“The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory in the 2023 polls.



“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president.



“We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power in 2023,” the Bayelsa governor said.



He commended Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance.



He underscored the need for greater unity among the states of the Niger Delta region to enable them to tackle their common challenges, particularly environmental pollution and underdevelopment.



“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister-states historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them.



“I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and amicably resolve whatever issues we may have.

“Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness,” Diri said.



He further commended Wike for his role in ensuring that PDP was repositioned, describing him as a committed party man.



In a remark, Wike expressed confidence that PDP would produce the next president of Nigeria.



He emphasised the need for unity of purpose between Bayelsa, Rivers and PDP, saying that success would elude the party, if members failed to form a united front.



He lauded Duri for his developmental efforts and commitment to the party and urged the people of the state to continue to support him.



“Today, I came to let everybody know that Douye Diri is one of the governors I can tell you has shown commitment even though he is new.



“He believes in the development of his state.

“I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make PDP united because without party there cannot be a presidential candidate.



“Let us all unite. Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together.



“Anybody can be a presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible,” Wike said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike was accompanied on the visit by a high-powered delegation that included a former Rivers governor, Chief Celestine Omehia.



Two former Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and Prince Chibudom Nwuche, as well as a former Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo, were also at the meeting. (NAN)

