Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectDiri votes, commends INEC for seamless process
Project

Diri votes, commends INEC for seamless process

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
15

By Nathan Nwakamma

Voting in the ongoing Bayelsa governorship poll commenced early across polling units in Kolokuma/Opkuma Local Government Area with Gov. Douye Diri casting his vote before 9a.m.

Diri speaking after voting at his Kalamaowei Ward 6 polling unit, said the process was smooth and seamless.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) for the remarkable improvement in the electoral process.

“I think this is an improvement to all elections I have participated in.

“If it continues like this, I want to believe that INEC has improved not only its processes but also the training of manpower that handles the processes.

“I am very satisfied with the process and I do believe it will be like this across the state; BVAS should be used in all the places election is holding.

“But we have concerns about Nembe-Basambri where our members were prevented from entering their community.

“And we received reports of the abduction of an INEC official and a boat mishap incident and efforts by INEC to overcome the incidents.” the PDP governorship candidate said. (NAN) 

Previous article
Kogi poll: Peaceful election in Lokoja
Next article
Bayelsa: Accreditation, voting yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass LGA
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.