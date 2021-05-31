Oshevire Avwenagha of Delta has emerged winner of the Masters category of the maiden Gov. Douye Diri’s National Scrabble Championship which ended on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Avwenagha recorded 11 wins with a plus 617 cumulative spread to win the trophy and N500,000 cash prize.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Avwenagha is ranked third in the country.

Eta Karo, who is ranked second finished in second position in the Diri hallucinations while Okiemute Tegha came third.

Raji Kazeem of Oyo State won the Intermediate category competition, while Tariye Alari of Bayelsa was winner in the Opens event, just as Odion Osikada, won the Veterans category.

The students’ title was clinched by 16-year-old Ikoko David of Federal Government College, Odi, Bayelsa.

David edged out eight year old prodigy, Deborah Quickpen, to snatch the victory.



Others who won in respective categories were Tuoyo Mayuku, Akpos Malafakumo and Priscillia Akabue.

While declaring the championship close, the governor reiterated the commitment of the state government to using sports to develop the skills and talent of youths.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated that Bayelsa had over the years recorded landmark achievement and contributed to sports development in the country.

The governor emphasised the need to establish scrabble club in schools across the state to catch them young.

He noted that scrabble develops the mind of players and should be accorded priority alongside other sports at major competitions such as the National Sports Festival and the Olympics.



The Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Mr Daniel Igali, said the goal of the government was to make Bayelsa the hub of sports in the country through the hosting of competitions.

Igali urged those who did not win medals to work harder so that they could emerge winners in other competitions.



President of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Suleiman Gora, commended Diri for sponsoring the championship.



Gora urged the Bayelsa government to encourage the development of the game in schools across the state.

Daniel Alabrah, Chairman of Bayelsa State Scrabble Association, said scrabble could be used as a veritable vehicle to promote the state.



NAN reports that more than 300 players participated in the five categories- Masters, Intermediate, Open, Schools and Veterans — in the three-day championships. (NAN)

