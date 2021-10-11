Diri says Alamieyeseigha’s legacies abound in Bayelsa

Gov. Douye Diri Bayelsa on Monday said the late Chief Diepriye Alamieyeseigha’s name will continue to positively resonate six years after demise.

Diri attributed the lasting impressions  to the developmental projects the first civilian governor embarked on as governor the state. 

Diri stated this at the 6th memorial anniversary the late politician at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Area the state.

He said as a visionary leader, one the legacies of the late governor was the establishment of the Niger Delta University (NDU), which has helped to bridge the manpower deficit in the state.

“He also stated that another major contribution of the late.” Governor General of the Ijaw Nation’ was advocacy for resource control by oil producing states.

Diri called on the people of Bayelsa to celebrate their and urged all to work together for the development of the state.

The governor noted that the politics of bitterness and division would only pull the state back.

“We came again to remember him on the six years that this man walked on earth. He saw, conquered and left us.

“Chief Alamieyeseigha contributed to the growth and development of Bayelsa. That is why we will continue to celebrate him as a and as a people.

“Alamieyeseigha was a visionary leader. That was why he established NDU that now addresses the manpower development challenge of Bayelsa State. 

“If go to our ministries today and even the sector, will discover that most of the employees are products of NDU.

“He is no longer physically present but works will continue to speak for him.” Diri sail.

The governor also thanked the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 1 in the of Assembly, Felix Ayah, for honouring Chief Alamieyeseigha with a statue in Amassoma.

He appreciated Ayah’s personal and constituency developmental projects and advised other legislators to emulate him.

Earlier, Ayah explained that the statue was a constituency project but own contribution to honour the late hero and political icon.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, thanked Diri for fulfilling promise that the state would over the planning of the annual memorial anniversary celebration of the late governor.

The high point of the celebration was the unveiling of the statue and laying of wreath at the tomb of the deceased by Diri. (NAN)

