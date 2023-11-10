Diri, PDP using FG’s palliatives to induce voters – APC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Duoye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming off-cycle election in Bayelsa of using the federal government palliative to induce voters.

This is contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Morka stated that After months of hoarding the palliatives provided by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, Gov. Diri is now distributing truckloads of palliatives hours to Saturday governorship election.

He said,”After months of hoarding the palliatives provided by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, Governor Duoye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now offloading and distributing truckloads of palliatives hours to Saturday governorship election clearly aimed at illegally unfairly inducing voters in the state.

“Governor Diri’s bears a solemn duty to put the welfare of citizens of the state over and above his personal or political ambition. His action of withholding distribution of critical palliatives for the purpose of electoral manipulation is a betrayal of, and gross disservice to, Bayelsa people.

“We urge the relevant security agencies to urgently and thoroughly investigate reports of alleged stockpiling of arms and ammunition by leaders and chieftains of the PDP amid rife plots to disrupt the electoral process and intimidate voters, particularly in APC voting strongholds.

“We also urge the Bayelsan electorate to reciprocate Governor’s Diri’s treachery by denying him the mandate to continue in office.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

