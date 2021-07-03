Diri inaugurates 12-man Ecumenical Centre board in Bayelsa

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, on Friday, inaugurated a 12-man board of the State Ecumenical Centre, with Bishop Dortimi Amatare as Chairman.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Yenagoa, Diri said that the chairman and members of the board were carefully selected based on their track records.

He expressed the confidence that they would deliver on the task given to them.

The governor commended his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for the vision and will to construct the centre, which, he said, had added to the spiritual growth and aesthetics of the state.

He urged the new board to contribute to the success of his administration by giving their best to their new assignment.

“You all have what it takes to advise government. You have prayed for this state and for the emergence of this government, while you have also stood by us.

“Today, I am not surprised that you are actually those who made the board.

“We are very sure that you have led well and that is why God has brought some of you back. We believe that the ecumenical centre, which is a world-class facility, will be put into more use.

“Let me appreciate the former governor and the restoration government for the will and vision to put up that structure. It has added to the growth and aesthetics of the state,” he said.

Responding on behalf of members, the chairman thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve and promised to give their best in the new assignment.

He said that they would continue to pray for him and the state, urging him to call on them whenever they were needed.

Amatare appealed to the governor to provide security for the centre to make their task easier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those inaugurated were Archbishop Israel Ege, Vice-Chairman; Dr Hamilton Ekeke, Secretary; Shepherd Koko Amieyefa, Bishop Funkuro Amgbare and Rev. Fr. Joseph Opelema.

Others were Evangelist Cletus Oku, Bishop Ewili Zidie, Pastor David Yalah, Rev. Godspower Asingba, Rev. Living Joshua and Apostle Mathew Kokobaye. (NAN)

