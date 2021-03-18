Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has applauded the emergence of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.

Diri in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Thursday in Yenagoa, described the election as another positive development for Nigeria on the global scale.

The governor said with Pinnick, Nigeria had put its best foot forward to occupythe top seat in the global football community.

According to him, the NFF president has displayed a remarkable passion for football development in Nigeria since his assumption of office.

The governor said that he was not surprised that Pinnick had continued to excel as a football administrator.

Diri, also a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Bayelsa, observed that Pinnick’s dedication had earned him a deserved recognition and elevation, urging him not to rest on his laurels.

“Pinnick has shown remarkable passion for football development, not only in Nigeria but also, at the global level.

“I, therefore, congratulate him and Nigeria, which put its best foot forward to ensure that he was elected into the FIFA council.

“It is a deserved call to further service towards football development in Nigeria, Africa and on the global level.” Diri stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pinnick was, on Saturday, elected as member of FIFA council at the 43rd CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

