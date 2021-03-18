Diri hails Pinnick’s election into FIFA council

March 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has applauded the emergence of Nigeria Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, into the Federation of International Association (FIFA) council.

Diri in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, Thursday in Yenagoa, described the election as another positive development for Nigeria the global scale.

The said Pinnick, Nigeria had put its best foot forward occupythe top seat in the global community.

According , the NFF president has displayed a remarkable passion for development in Nigeria since his .

The said that he was not surprised that Pinnick had continued excel as a football administrator.

Diri, also a former for Youth and Sports in Bayelsa, observed that Pinnick’ dedication had earned a deserved recognition and elevation, urging not to rest his laurels.

“Pinnick has shown remarkable passion for football development, not only in Nigeria but also, at the global level.

“I, therefore, congratulate and Nigeria, which put its best foot forward to that he was elected into the FIFA council.

“It is a deserved call to further service towards football development in Nigeria, Africa and the global level.” Diri stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pinnick was, on Saturday, elected as member of FIFA council at the 43rd CAF Ordinary and Elective General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,