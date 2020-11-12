Diri gets Bayelsa Assembly’s approval to borrow N17bn

Gov. Douye Diri has secured the approval of the Bayelsa House of Assembly to obtain N17 billion loan from multiple sources.

The approval followed a motion moved on Thursday by the House Leader, Monday Obolo, (Southern Ijaw Constituency 2) and seconded by Charles Daniel, (Brass Constituency I).

Diri had in three separate letters dated Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, addressed to the speaker, solicited the assembly’s approval for the loan.

He requested approval to access N4 billion for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart fund and N10 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for oil palm project.

In another request, the governor sought approval for N3 billion loan – a revolving temporary credit facility, to fund state financing gap.