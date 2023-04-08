Diri directs search and rescue of victims of Thursday’s boat mishap on Bayelsa waterways

By Nathan Nwaƙamma

Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa, on Saturday directed search and rescue of victims of Thursday’s boat mishap where a ƴet-to-be ascertained number of victims drowned.

The directive to relevant government agencies, including security agencies, is contained in a statement issued by Mr Daniel Amanda, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa Governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that so far three bodies have so far been recovered at at the accident site located at Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman, Bayelsa chapter of Maritime Workers Union, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, told NAN that the actual casualty figure is yet to be ascertained as rescue effort has entered the second day.

Ogoniba had regretted that agencies of government had abdicated rescue efforts to the union and volunteers.

According to the statement, Diri is deeply saddened by the fatal boat incident at Okoroma community, along the Brass waterways.

“Yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons are said to be missing in Thursday’s mishap involving a local passenger boat.

“The boat was said to be carrying scores of passengers and goods worth millions of Naira from Yenagoa to the Brass island and neighbouring communities when it suddenly went under reportedly due to overloading.

“Gov. Diri has directed the relevant government agencies, including security agencies, to collaborate in the search-and-rescue efforts and ensure the recovery of all missing persons,” Dirk said..

The governor sympathised with injured victims and the families that lost persons in the sad incident, praying that God will give them succour over the unfortunate mishap.

He added that the government would review the cause of the acccident in order to take steps to ensure safety of lives and goods on the state’s waterways. (NAN)