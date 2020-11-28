Diri directs payment of medical bills for victims of police shooting

The Bayelsa Government has directed the Commissioner for Health to settle the medical bills of the victims of a shooting by police personnel in the Etegwe/Edepie area of the state capital, Yenagoa.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the third state security council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, Mr Biriyai Dambo, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice said that Gov. Duoye Diri gave the directive at the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some policemen in a patrol van reportedly inflicted injuries on four female traders when they fired shots to clear traffic in the predominantly market area. The victims were taken to the hospital where they are recuperating.

The governor at the meeting also constituted a seven-member Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, which his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, described in a statement he issued to NAN, on Friday, as being in line with the Federal Government’s directive to pardon convicts and decongest prisons nationwide.

“Let me use the opportunity to announce the constitution of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy. The body will be chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. The names of other members, statutory and otherwise, will be announced later”, Diri was quoted as saying.

Dambo, explained that part of the functions of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee was to advice the governor on applications seeking amnesty for convicts, saying further that the governor is at liberty to exercise his constitutional powers to act based on the advice sought.

“As you are aware, the Federal Government in light of the Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of programmes in place at ensuring decongestion of Nigeria correctional centres nationwide”, Diri said.

The governor also commended members of the security council for being proactive in averting chaos in the state during the #ENDSARS protests, which turned violent in some other states.

He said the synergy and good working relationship of heads of the security agencies and other arms of government, as well as the peaceful disposition of the youths, was responsible for the violence-free #ENDSARS protest in the state.

“Let me also thank God, on behalf of the Bayelsa Security Council, for keeping our state in peace till today. Our Holy Book tells us that the watchman watches in vain if the Lord does not watch over the city.

“Clearly in Bayelsa, God Almighty is helping all the security chiefs and the government. That can only be the explanation that even during the #EndSARS protest, Bayelsa was guided by God’s hands”, Diri said.

He added: “Let me equally thank the youths for their understanding and for jealously guarding the few infrastructure in our state either built by the state government, the federal government or private individuals.

“By this singular act, you have told the world that you love your state and that you abhor violence or anything that will reduce and bring down your own state.

“The #ENDSARS protest did not find a violent space in Bayelsa. I appreciate you and pray that you keep this synergy between you, the Bayelsa government and the people of the state.”

Meanwhile, all the heads of the various security agencies at the meeting have pledged to ensure the conduct of a violence-free by-election for the Bayelsa Central and West senatorial districts on Dec. 5.

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Aminu Alhassan, who represented the Commissioner of Police, at the meeting, declared Bayelsa as a no-go area for criminals. (NAN)