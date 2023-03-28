Diri deserves credit for peaceful elections in Bayelsa –Aide

By Shedrack Frank

Dr Kola Oredipe, the New Media Director to the Bayelsa Governor, has attributed the peaceful atmosphere experienced in the state during the recently held elections to the disposition and personality of Gov. Douye Diri.

Oredipe spoke in Yenagoa at a media parley held at the Secretariat of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council.

Oredipe explained that Diri had always maintained that the electorate should be allowed to have their say and had always made it clear that violence, intimidation and the use of thugs to harass people during elections would not be condoned.

He said that the relative peace experienced during the Presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections in Bayelsa was due to the peaceful nature of the governor who, however, was not a candidate in any of the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri’s first term will lapse on Feb. 14, 2024 and has indicated interest in seeking reelection in the poll scheduled for Nov. 11, 2023.

Oredipe praised the people of Bayelsa for their peaceful conduct during the polls and also lauded the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders for their roles in changing the narrative for the better.

On the attack by suspected hoodlums at the INEC Registration Area Centre at Okodi in Ogbia Local Government Area, where electoral materials were burnt, Oredipe said the security agencies were investigating the incident.

He expressed the hope that the perpetrators would be brought to book. (NAN)