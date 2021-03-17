Bayelsa’s Gov. Douye Diri constituted a 23-member committee on Wednesday in Yenagoa to implement the Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law to which he assented on March 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that law originated as an Executive Bill to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as saying the law took effect from March 10.

He said that the power to execute it was vested in the committee.

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Alagoa with the Special Adviser 1 on Security, Akpoebi Agberebi, and the Director of Livestock in the Ministry of Agriculture as members.

Also in the committee are Dr Emara Ibegu and representatives of the police, the Directorate of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others include King Mozi Agara (Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area), King Dumaro Owaba (Ogbia), Clever Inodu (Nembe), Ebiks Lokpobiri (Ekeremor) and representatives of the four other councils in the state among others.

Diri explained that the law was to prevent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“We are aware of the level of insecurity in the country particularly clashes between herdsmen and farmers. As a state, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure we live peacefully.

“May I advise that nobody should take the law into his hands? Whenever and wherever this law is infringed upon, the committee should be contacted for full implementation of the law.’’ the governor was quoted to have said.

Chairman of the committee, David Alagoa, in his response, thanked the governor and members of the House of Assembly for being proactive in enacting the law to avert clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

He assured that the committee would work to justify the confidence reposed in the members.

Earlier, Diri received the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Mustapha Shehuri, who paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa.

Diri explained that the cassava processing plant at Ebedebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area, which was started by the immediate past administration, would be inaugurated soon by the CBN governor.

He also stated that by end of this year, his administration would produce Bayelsa rice.

“We have one of the largest cassava processing plants in Bayelsa that was started by the previous government and was almost completed.

“As we came in, we made it functional. That plant will be commissioned soon by the CBN Governor.’’ he said.

Diri expressed his administration’s preparedness to partner with the Federal Government in diversifying the economy through agriculture, noting that Bayelsa was endowed with a lot of resources other than oil and gas.

He said the state had enormous potential in fish production and if properly harnessed had the capacity of feeding not only the country but the whole of West Africa.

“Today, Nigeria is importing her fish needs rather than tapping into what she readily has available in Bayelsa and adjoining states to feed not only Nigeria but the whole of West Africa.

“We invite the Federal Government to partner with Bayelsa to go into areas such as fish farming.

“I am happy to note that the Federal Government has started a fish processing plant in the state, which means we will collaborate to see how we can expand that plant and eat what we grow.

“Hunger is a general problem. It does not consider who is APC or PDP.

“God has blessed Bayelsa and this nation with vast resources and so we are ready to work with the Federal Government to move our people away from hunger and poverty.’’ he said.

In his remarks, Shehuri said he was in the state on a two-day official visit to inspect on-going and completed agricultural projects executed by the Federal Government towards complementing the state’s effort.

According to him, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of de-emphasising importation of food and conserving foreign exchange, it is seeking the support of states to diversify the economy through agriculture.

Shehuri listed some of the Federal Government’s competed agricultural projects in Bayelsa to include mini-water treatment plant in Sagbama, solar street lights in various communities and establishment of fish processing plants. (NAN)

