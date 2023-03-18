Diri condemns destruction of voting materials in Bayelsa constituency

By Nathan Nwakanma

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Saturday in Yenagoa condemned the destruction of electoral materials in four wards in Constituency 2 of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Armed thugs reportedly carted away voting materials from Wards 2,3,4 and five in the House of Assembly elections in the local government area in the early hours of Saturday.

The materials were also reported to have been burnt.

Diri condemned the act and warned those behind any form of electoral violence in the state to desist forthwith as the full weight of the law would be brought down on culprits.

The Bayelsa governor called on the police to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators and ensure that those found culpable were brought to book.

He stressed that the state government abhors any form of criminality, especially electoral violence as it prevents the electorate from exercising their franchise.

Diri restated his position that elections should be about the ballot and not about bullets as it is not a war situation. (NAN)