Diri commends FG for providing another fire truck for Bayelsa

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has commended Federal Government for providing another fire truck for Federal Fire Service in state.

Diri gave commendation while inaugurating  fire truck at Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Federal Government had earlier this year given a fire truck to  Federal Fire Service in the state.

He said the truck would aid the operations of the service in Bayelsa, as well as complement the efforts of the government in combating fire incidents in the state capital and the adjoining communities.

The governor thanked the Controller- of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Liman .

He also praised the Deputy Controller-, Mr Samson Karebo, an indigene of Bayelsa for facilitating the process and joining hands with the government to some of its challenges.

“Let me appreciate the Controller- and also our son, who is the Deputy Controller-.

“He has been relating with this state and knowing the challenges of our fire service has been there also as an ambassador of Bayelsa,” he said.

Earlier, Controller -General of the Federal Fire Service, represented  Karebo, expressed the willingness  of the Federal Government to assist states’ fire service, noting, however, project was capital intensive.

He said: “We all know that fire and duty is not one man’s job. It is money gulping.

“If we as Federal Fire Service leaves this to the states, it would run their budgets dry.

“However, we have teamed with all the governors and the various directors of State Fire Service to assist in the way we can,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,