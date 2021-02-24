Diri approves promotion for LG, Health workers, teachers

Gov. Douye Diri has approved the implementation of promotion for staff of local government councils, primary healthcare workers and primary school teachers in Bayelsa with effect from March 2021. Diri gave the approval on Wednesday following the submission of the report of the Committee on Implementation of Promotions and N30,000 Minimum Wage by Local Government Councils. The committee, which was set up on Oct. 30, 2020, was chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the 31-member committee was to look into issues bordering on the general welfare of local government staff. It would also look into computing of their monthly wage bill based on promotions/increment and the new N30,000 minimum wage. The governor also approved other recommendations of the panel, which include a comprehensive ward-based audit of the councils’ payroll and personnel as well as the number of schools and health centres in their domain.

Others included a proper audit of the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Education Trust Fund (ETF) deductions. The state government would support resource-disadvantaged councils that are unable to meet their staff salary obligations. He said that the government would augment, by N200 million, their Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) receipts and salaries shortfall. “On the N30,000 new minimum wage, the committee noted that given their current JAAC receipts, not more than two councils in the state can implement it. “It was, therefore, agreed that the implementation would commence when their financial situation improves,” he said.

The committee had representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU). Representatives of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) were also included.

Others were Government House Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga, and Deputy Chief of Staff (Deputy Governor’s Office), Alex Dumbo, and Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Stanley Braboke.

The list also included Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Chief Thompson Amule, Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Lambert Ototo, and chairmen of the eight councils in the state. (NAN)