Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Wednesday called on citizens and residents of the state to remain vigilant and be security conscious.



Diri also warned that the state would not be a safe haven for purveyors of violence, even as he reiterated the ban on open grazing of cattle.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the remarks during the 33rd Executive Council Meeting at the Government House in Yenagoa.



Diri, while describing security as everybody’s business, said that the government would stand against anyone bent on destroying the existing peace in the state.



He urged the people of the state to avail security agencies of necessary information to help tackle insecurity.



The governor appreciated the different arms of government and the citizenry for their roles in ensuring that the state remained peaceful, calling for more hands on deck to sustain the prevailing peace.



According to him, as a state in dire need of development it cannot afford the destruction of public and private property stressing that Bayelsa is in a race to meet up with other states.



“I appreciate all Bayelsa people, leaders and followers alike for ensuring that the state is one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.



“We are a people in dire need of development. We are in a race to catch up with other states. So, we cannot afford to destroy anything that is an edifice of development in Bayelsa.



“I call on all of us to be vigilant and to keep an eye to protect our state from any group of persons bent on violence.



“As Ijaw people, we are peace loving. We welcome visitors. However, this state will not welcome anyone that wants to destroy our peace.



“This state will stand against anybody who imports violence to Bayelsa,” Diri said.

He assured that his administration would continue to accord priority to protection of lives and property.



Diri also reminded all that open grazing remained banned in the state.

He thanked the committee set up to implement the law banning open grazing for a job well done.



According to him, the law against open grazing has come to stay and will be enforced in the interest of peace and security of the state. (NAN)

