Mr Ebiye Tarabina, Chairman, Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation in Bayelsa, has urged contractors handling ongoing government projects in the state to intensify efforts to meet completion deadlines.

Tarabina, an engineer, spoke on Friday in Yenagoa, while inspecting some ongoing infrastructure projects in the state.

The chairman, while inspecting the Igbogene-Tombia Road, commended the contractor handling the project for the pace and quality of work so far achieved on the work.

He also expressed delight with the level of work done on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road project, but advised the contractor to increase the pace for its timely completion.

Tarabina said that the Gov. Douye Diri-led administration was fully committed to the completion of all ongoing projects in the state.

The chairman urged Bayelsa people to continue their support for the government which was committed to their common good.

He assured that the specifications and scope of the projects would not be compromised, as the directorate would spare no effort in ensuring that contractors execute their jobs in line with contractual agreements.

Mr Henry Zhang, Site Manager, Chinese Civic Engineering Construction Company, handling the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road, appreciated the government for its commitment to the project.

Zhang said that with the determination of the present administration, the project would be completed in record time.

Other ongoing projects inspected by the directorate’s team comprising construction experts and support staff include the Igbedi Road, AIT- Igbogene Road and the Elebele Bridge. (NAN)

