Directorate now mouthpiece of military operations – Spokesperson

The Coordinator of the newly unveiled Directorate of Defence Media Operations, DDMO, Major General John Enenche, has disclosed that all information pertaining military operations, would now be channeled through the Directorate.

He stated this during the maiden press briefing of the Directorate on Wednesday.

According to him, the new outfit of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is the latest strategic initiative of the Chief of Defence Staff, in line with military effort on media operations.

“Our channel of communicating the operational activities of the Nigerian Military to the general public has been streamlined to one source, which is henceforth the Directorate of Defence Media Operations.

“This implies that, the Directorate is now the clearing house for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will provide authentic information on all issues bothering on military operations.

“Additionally, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations is to disseminate information on multi agency operations of which the Nigerian Military is the lead agency.

“In clear terms, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations is responsible for press briefings, releases and other press activities on all Military and Armed Forces of Nigeria led multi agency operations, for internal and international engagements.

“The purpose of this establishment is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria communicate its operational activities through one channel to the general public. It is visioned to achieve “Information Delivery for Positive Effect” at strategic, operational, tactical and other levels of our target audience,” Enenche stated.

He called for the cooperation and support of the media “to enable the outfit deliver on its mandate.

“I am to further state that, the Nigerian Military will continue to review and restrategize so as to tackle the security challenges in the Country, in order to ensure adequate security of lives and property.”