Director urges pupils to be good ambassadors of Bwari-based Academy – See graduation photos

The Director of Ndaminin Yawa Mami Academy, Alhaji Mohammed N. Umaru, has called on the pupils to be good ambassadors of the school.

Alhaji Umaru made the call during the Academy’s 11th graduation ceremony held July 29, 2023 in Bwari, Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT. He said the ceremony could not hold it for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges such as “kidnapping and banditry activities of the enemies of the our country”.

While thanking the Almighty Allah for making the occasion possible, he equally commended the parents and teachers for their sacrifice for the children.

The director said, “Today we thank the Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to observe the occasion, though (it) would be low key following the economic situation we found ourselves”

Also, he said “The management of the school salutes parents, who are courageous and put trust on the school for the education of their children at this level of our educational services.

“We appreciate you a lot and wish to encourage you to support your children on their educational pursuit for the development of their talents for national building.”

Addressing the pupils, he said, ” I salute the granduands and the non-granduands for their disciplinary behaviour, during the course of their learning and encourage them to be a good ambassadors of Ndaminin- Yawa – Mami Academy, mentally, socially, economicaly morally and physically wherever they found themselves.

He also saluted “the courage of the Head-Teacher and her team for being patient and discharging their duties accordingly, for the future development of the pupils entrusted to them by the parents and management of the school, despite the little remunerations they receive for the services they render.May the Almighty Allah reward them accordingly.”

