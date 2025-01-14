Director of American Studies, says Trump’s second tenure will advance global peace

Prof.Jonah Onuoha, Director, Centre for American Studies at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says, Mr Donald Trump, second tenure as the President of United States will help to advance global peace.

Onuoha said this in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen while speaking on Trump’s forthcoming inauguration on January 20 as the 47th President of America.

He said Trump’s second tenure would be momentous and has the potential to advance more global peace.

“Trump second tenure as 47th President of US that will start from January 20 is a welcome development as it will help to advance global peace.

“Trump in his first tenure distinguished himself as progressive personality who can not be stopped by anybody in ensuring global peace as well as putting America interest first in all his programmes and policies.

“When inaugurated, Trump is expected to intervene in conflict affected countries especially middle east to resolve crisis since America had all it takes to do that.

“To achieve the task of ensuring world peace, Trump should first and foremost repositioned and strengthen North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) so to achieve the purpose the organisation was established,”he said.

Onuoha, who was a former Head of Department of Political Science in UNN urged Trump to give special attention to Africa in terms of development especially Nigeria to enable the country to play the big role as the giant of Africa.

“Trump should enhance the US-Africa relations in critical sectors such as energy, technology and economy,”he said.

The director advised countries like Iran, Palestine to end all hostilities to Israel, seen by US and its allied as threats to world peace.on or before January 20 to a avert huge consequences from Trump.

“Hamas in Palestine should without further delay comply to Trump’s directive of releasing all hostages in their custody to avoid Trump using excessive force on Hamas.

“The whole world should support Trump as God knows why he emerged winner in the 2024 US Presidential election, in spite of many hurdles by his political detractors to stop his second tenure,”Onuoha added.