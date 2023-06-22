Director-General seeks urgent action to protect older persons

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Director-General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Dr Emem Omokaro, has called for urgent action to protect the rights of elderly persons in the country.

Omokaro made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement on Elder Justice in Abuja, organised in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Legal Aid Council.

He said there is need also to strengthen mechanisms toward building structures to ensure justice for older persons where their rights have been violated.

”It also means putting all structures available for elders in healthcare and other basic needs.

”We are now building a support network that guarantees elder justice. WE are planning a national network support for elder justice,’’ Omokaro said.

The director-general, who also inaugurated the elder justice club with the Al-Amin International School, Abuja as a pilot school, said the essence of the inauguration was to initiate school children to champion the advocacy against elder abuse.

Also speaking, Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, the Executive Secretary of NHRC called for collective effort to stem violence against older persons in Nigeria.

”There is no better time to stop this ugly trend than now. It has therefore, become pertinent that we address this issue to safe the elderly people especially, women” Ojukwu, represented by Mrs Fidelia Oroh, an official in the commission said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speakers at the event pledged to continue engaging the centre to ensure justice for older persons

The event featured a debate in an open moderated dialogue on elder abuse challenge participated by the students of Al-Amin International School.

Ms Rahma Waziri, emerged winner of the dialogue.(NAN)

