Director- General drums more support for NYSC Trust Fund

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim has appealed to the Federal Government to grant approval for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund for the benefit of Members.

The bill on the proposed Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

The DG who stated this today in Abuja while on a programme, “Journalists’ Hangout”, said the Trust Fund if actualised, would help to reinvigorate the NYSC Skill and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

He said it would also empower more Members with start-up capitals for their business initiatives at the end of their service year, which in turn would lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, given the fact that the businesses to be established will employ millions of Nigerians, thereby taking them off the labour market.

General lbrahim said the Fund would address the infrastructural deficit in the Scheme, such as the upgrade of facilities at the NYSC Camps; training and retraining of personnel, among others.

He appealed to the Federal Government to modify the school curriculum and introduce Entrepreneurship training whereby students would have been exposed to studies before their deployment for National Service.

The Director-General assured that the Scheme would continue to utilise the potentials of Members for national development through its ventures like; the NYSC Bakery, NYSC Water Factory, NYSC Farms, NYSC Film, NYSC Radio, among others.

He commended members of the for allowing the bill to pass the second reading, adding that Members have been involved in several national assignments with from members of the public.

