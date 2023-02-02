Direct selling industry inevitable to ending poverty in Nigeria- Qnet tells FG

By Jessica Dogo

The direct selling industry under the e-commerce sector was inevitable to ending Poverty in Nigeria, QNET told the Federal Government.

The company made this disclosure during a roundtable on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Director-General, QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, called on all well-meaning Nigerians and Africans to embrace the potential of the direct selling industry in their countries.

Fall reiterated the company’s commitment to the growth and development of the sector in the African continent.

He urged Nigerians to disregard allegations claiming QNET was a pyramid scheme.

“QNET is committed to the growth and development of the African direct-selling business industry and works with local governments to ensure compliance with regulations and laws.

“We built our partnership with Transblue Nigeria Limited on the need to tap into the Nigerian market’s exuberance in Direct Selling.

“To provide a globally recognised platform for customers and distributors to facilitate sales and marketing, and create genuine entrepreneurial skills among the youth of Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, QNET has faced controversies in certain countries, Nigeria included, with allegations of being a pyramid scheme.

“We have consistently and will continue to maintain that we are a legitimate business model,” he said.

In his remarks, Managing Director Transblue, Abdulhakeem Abiodun, said that a partnership with Qnet on the Direct Selling industry was veritable for fighting poverty in Nigeria.

Abiodun said there was a growing demand for job creation among young people in Nigeria to drive economic growth.

He said technology and innovation had provided the opportunities for young entrepreneurs to develop new businesses, solve local problems and positively impact society.

“We are convinced that such partnership models are the key to fighting poverty while giving business opportunities and enhancing productivity in Nigeria.

“We want to leverage the technological advancement needed for direct selling to achieve these goals.

“Mentorship and networking opportunities are also available for young entrepreneurs to gain knowledge and support from experienced business owners.

“Entrepreneurship education, financial literacy, skill development and business management programs are available for young people in Nigeria to build the skills necessary to start and grow their businesses in different areas, including music, fashion, and the arts.

“There are numerous support programs for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, including incubators, accelerators, and access to funding,” he said.

On her part, the Group Chief Communication Officer, Qnet Group, Singapore, Ramya Chandrasekaran, said there was a need for Nigeria’s direct selling industry to be regulated.

She stated QNET was committed to impacting Nigerian society positively.

“The direct selling industry in Nigeria is largely unregulated, making it easier for unethical companies to operate and for consumers to be misled.

“QNET is a multinational direct-selling company operating in multiple regions globally.

“We work through a network marketing business model where Independent Representatives can earn income by selling products and building a network of their own,”the communication officer added.(NAN)