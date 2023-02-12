Direct flight from Nigeria to Israel for pilgrimage to begin in March – NCPC

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, said licence for direct flight from Nigeria to Tell-Aviv, Israel, had been awarded to an indigenous Nigerian airline for transporting Nigerians and other nationals.

He said the operation would begin by March.

He disclosed this in Yenagoa, during the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenogoa.

He stated that since his assumption of duty in 2020, he was able to conceptualize the idea of having a direct flight from Nigeria to the State of Israel and that dream would come to fruition by March.

He said having a direct flight to Israel would help to boost Nigeria’s bilateral relations with the State of Israel.

This was explained in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, NCPC.

Rev Pam further explained that the NCPC establishment Act of 2007 gave the commission the sole mandate to coordinate and supervise the movement of Christians from Nigeria to the Biblical holy sites around the world.

He noted that within one year in the saddle, he was able to explore holy sites in the Kingdom of Jordan and afterwards had the maiden pilgrimage in Jordan in 2021 which was celebrated with pomp and pegeantry by the Jordanians.

The NCPC helmsman added that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, was the No 6 fastest growing organisation in the world.

Accordingto him, “our growth has been from a humble beginning to Cathedral “, he said.

He congratulated the Pentecostal church for what they had passed through in the Ministry over the years.

Rev Pam said that the Pentecostal Fellowship was the only church in Nigeria that had beaten others in pilgrimage sponsorship.

He urged members to key into the commission’s pilgrimage programme and leverage on its offerings and be part of the commission’s exercise to the holy land.

Rev Pam also used the opportunity to call on Bayelsa people to have faith in the country and participate actively in the forthcoming general elections.

In the same vein, he called on leaders to forget their differences and seek the unity and progress of the entire nation .(NAN)