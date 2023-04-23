Direct Entry registration to continue after 2023 UTME, national census— JAMB

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has announced the extension of deadline of the ongoing Direct Entry (DE) registration for candidates seeking admissions into universities.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Sunday.

Benjamin said the board had postponed the continuation of its DE registration, which was scheduled to close on Thursday, April 20 but was extended by one week to continue on Saturday, May 6, when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

”This development is to accommodate the conduct of the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, April 25 and end on Wednesday, May, 3.

”It is also to accommodate the National Census scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 3, and end on Friday, May, 5.

”Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before April 30, when ePIN vending will be closed.

”Candidates are then expected to proceed to the board’s offices from Saturday, April 6, to Saturday, May 13, to complete their registration procedure,” he said.

He said the board assured candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register, provided they complied with the board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

He , therefore, solicited the understanding of candidates as it put in place some innovative measures, aimed at checking incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions. (NAN)