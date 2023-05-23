Direct entry registration closes May 30-Official

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) e-PIN sales would close on May 26, while registration of candidates who obtained the e-PIN would end on May 30.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Tuesday.

Benjamin said the 2023 DE registration which commenced in February, was extended for all desiring candidates to register.’

He said it was later suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

Benjamin said the 2023 DE registration is unique among many others.

He said it came with some features to enhance the board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes, hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

”It is therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.

”The new regime which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain,“he said.

He said the exercise had enabled the board to capture only deserving candidates, with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of board’s offices particularly in Lagos.

The spokesman said that the board had adopted a scheduling system, where candidates are allocated to specific days for their registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding,” he said.

He said the board was aware of unwholesome actions of some tutorial centres and some desperate parents, conniving with some A’ level tutorial centres to perpetrate acts inimical to the education sector and national interests.

He said the board would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A’level awarding institutions found wanting.

”All A’level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intentions by desperate candidates to compromise their operations.

”All genuine aspiring candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are urged to register as the board would not entertain any further extension,” he said.(NAN)