Diocese decries resurgence of criminals in South-East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Diocese of Enugu (Anglican Communion) has decried resurgence of all forms of criminals and criminality – kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms and other violent crimes – in the South-East.

This is contained in a communique issued on Monday by the Diocese at the end of its Third Session of the 18th Synod held at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Enugu, from June 29 to July 2, 2023.

The communique called on the state governments in the South-East and security agencies to scale up intelligence gathering measures and act proactively in tackling these security breaches.

It urged the Enugu State government and security agencies to intensify actions in the troubled Akpawfu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area where lives and properties had been lost and Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka Road where hoodlums had made travelling a nightmare.

“The Synod is worried that the Monday sit-at-home has continued in South-East thereby impacting negatively on the economy and condemned the continued detention of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by DSS despite order of the Court for his release.

“The Synod congratulated Nigerians for their massive turn out in the exercise of their franchise in the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections.

“The Synod frowned at INEC’s failure to keep to its promises of free, fair and credible elections, particularly the promise of the use of BIVAS and immediate transmission of results through the IREV portal.

“The Synod condemns the threats and attacks on eligible voters on election days, particularly in Lagos State,” it alleged.

The communiqué called for the strengthening of INEC by making it truly independent by ensuring the appointments of credible persons as chairman and commissioners.

“The Synod congratulates President Bola Tinubu on his emergence and steps taken to restore peace and unity; while condemning the sudden removal of fuel subsidy without any palliatives; a development that has increased hardship in the country.

“The Synod therefore calls for immediate application of the dividends from the subsidy removal to cushion the effects of the hardship and rising inflation,” it said.

The communique congratulated members of the National Assembly on the peaceful election of their principal officers, adding that they should amend the Electoral Acts in order to ensure that electoral matters are disposed off before any inauguration.

It said: “The Synod commends candidates and political parties who adopted the peaceful approach by challenging the outcome of the 2023 General Elections in Court.

“The Synod urged the judiciary to use the opportunity of the current election tribunals to regain peoples’ confidence by dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“The Synod expresses concern that the incessant attacks in Plateau State have persisted, and calls on the incumbent President to address the menace.”

On the state of Federal Infrastructure in South-East, it expressed delight with the completion and commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge by the immediate past administration.

“The Synod frowns at the snail pace of other Federal projects in the region particularly the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the Onitsha Seaport and Orashi River Dredging Project, among others.”

The communique was signed by Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, Chancellor of the Diocese; Mr H.B.C. Ogboko, Registrar of the Diocese; Ven. Stanley Nweze (Synod Secretary) and Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop/Bishop of Enugu. (NAN)

