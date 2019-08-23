Dino Melaye kicks as tribunal sacks him from Senate

Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West has kicked against the ruling of an election tribunal which sacked him from the Senate.He has also said he would appeal against the ruling.

Melaye described the ruling of the Kogi West Election Tribunal, nullifying his electoral victory in the March 22, 2019 National Assembly elections and ordering for a fresh election, as a total miscarriage of justice.

“The judgement is full of importation of informations that are alien to the case”

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the path of justice”

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs contained in the pronouncements of the judgement”

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”

“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”