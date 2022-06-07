Dimeji Bankole withdraws from APC presidential race

By Inuwa Ali babaFormer Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Dimeji Bankole, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

Bankole announced his withdrawal while addressing delegates at APC Special National Convention on Tuesday in Abuja.He directed his supporters to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was the fourth aspirant to withdraw from the race.Earlier, after former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Gov. Kayode Fayemi and former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun had earlier withdrawn from the race, all urging their supporters to vote for Tinubu. (NAN)

