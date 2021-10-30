Dilapidation, grid-lock on Onitsha-Enugu Road may obstruct Anambra Governorship Election – CLO

October 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) says dilapidation and hours of grid-lock on the Amansea-Ugwuoba axis of Onitsha-Enugu may affect the forthcoming Nov. 6 Governorship in Anambra.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amansea-Ugwuoba axis of Onitsha-Enugu is located at boundary areas of Anambra and Enugu States about 15 minutes drive, it now takes about three hours to crossover to either states.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said while speaking with NAN in Enugu on Saturday on the need for the Federal Government to rehabilitate the dilapidated Amansea-Ugwuoba axis of Onitsha-Enugu Road.

According to Ezekwueme, the current nature of the axis of the had added to time used to from Onitsha to Enugu, thus, from a previous average of one hour and 30 minutes to present three hours minimal.

He also said that the development had led to recent over 50 per cent increase in fare to ply Onitsha-Enugu from a previous average of N1,200 to the present N1,800 and N2,000.

“We urgently appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of public importance to order the Minister of Work and Housing to commence immediate and inevitable of Amansea-Ugwoba axis of Onitsha-Enugu Road.

“This axis of the as it is now remains inaccessible and a dead trap; while people now sleep on the before they can’t continue their journey due to “long stretch of hell of grid-lock”.

“It is existential reality that the bad condition of the has brought untold hardship, suffering, nightmare and sorrow to commuters, users and citizens.

“Again, the current state of the and its hours of grid-lock may obstruct Anambra Governorship come Nov. 6, if unchecked and not put into consideration.

“As it will be difficult, if not impossible, for people to comfortable travel on the especially its halfway, which is traveling from Awka to Enugu State and vice versa.

“It is very unfortunate and despicable that on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the was blocked and all travelers were stranded, as most of them slept on the road,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,