Diko community sues for unity amongst members

Diko community in commemoration of the Nigeria independence day celebrations sued for unity amongst its members and the Gbagyi nation.

This was made known in a lecture series on ” how has Diko Community evolved since independence” at Mwaza Guest Inn, Diko Niger State yesterday.

Chairman, Diko Community Development (DCDA) Association Istifanus Cegbeyi stated that the community has evolved though with challenges but with commitments and communal development focused, we will surmount them in no distant time.

He called on all asundry to put aside their differences and bring back the glory days.

In her speech, Sarauniyan Diko, Mrs Liyatu Dabanya said Diko in the yesteryears even before independence was the cynasure of the Gbagyi nation in Nigeria from Abuja, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna and Niger where education was acquired due to the advent of missionaries.

She said the communal living that existed was non to be compared with as discipline, morals, love for one another, and respect for elders was entrenched in the community.

According to her, Diko politically was a force to be reckoned with in Niger State and Nigeria but have retrogressed since then because of self.

Chief of Diko, represented by the ciroman Diko, Henry Sakoma called for an urgent rebirth to place the community on the map of development and progress.

He made known that the traditional council of the community commends the organizers and the palace welcomes ideas that will charter a revolution for development and unity in the community.

The events witnessed presentation of papers to mark the national celebrations. (NAN)

